Army sergeant again accused of using military training to stalk ex

Olympia police arrested a 40-year-old Army sergeant Thursday after he was accused of using his military training to stalk his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend — again.

Cory D. Schuyler appeared in Thurston County Superior Court on Friday afternoon, and Judge Chris Lanese found probable cause for two stalking charges. Schuyler appeared in court less than a month ago, and faces the same charges in the previous case — in which he was accused, among other things, of planting a tracking device on the woman’s car.

Schuler is a sergeant first class stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, according to court documents.

His ex-girlfriend, an Olympia woman, addressed the court Friday and said that Schuyler’s behavior has left her and her child anxious and exhausted. She believed that she was safe upon Schuyler’s previous arrest, but the harassment resumed shortly after he was released on bail, she said.

“Either he believed that he is smarter than law enforcement, or he has no ability to control himself,” she said.

The Olympian does not release the names of crime victims without their consent.

During a Feb. 14 hearing, bail was set at $25,000. Lanese imposed an additional $25,000 bail at Friday’s hearing.

Lt. Paul Lower, of the Olympia Police Department, said that Schuyler sent the victims at least 40 text messages between March 3 and March 9, despite a no-contact order imposed by the court at the Feb. 14 hearing. The female victim believed that Schuyler had also been following her current boyfriend, according to court documents.

Lower said that Schuyler tried to cover up the newest messages using technology — but detectives were able to trace the messages.

However, attorney Saxon Rodgers, who represents Schuyler, said there was no proof that his client had sent the text messages.

“There is no direct evidence that Cory is the author of any of these new messages,” Rodgers said.

According to court documents, the Olympia woman reported to police that she and Schuyler dated for about eight months, but she attempted to end the relationship last summer. She started dating another man, and Schuyler started to harass them.

A few months ago, the woman began receiving text messages from an unknown number documenting where she went. Her new boyfriend received similar messages. He reported receiving messages accusing him of cheating on the woman and also threatening him. The man told police that he was worried about his safety and the safety of his daughter, according to court documents.

Once, the man received a text message containing a photo of his girlfriend’s car parked near his house.

Another time, the new boyfriend parked his car outside the woman’s house. When he tried to start his car, the engine malfunctioned. A mechanic found a foreign substance in the car’s fuel filter. The man believed that Schuyler had vandalized his car, according to court documents.

The woman found a tracking device under the rear bumper of her car. She checked her boyfriend’s car and found one there, too. She confronted Schuyler.

Schuyler reportedly told the woman he was “trying to protect her.”

The woman reported that Schuyler has weapons and surveillance expertise because of his Army training. She said she feared for her safety.

