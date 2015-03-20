Army's newest general officer promoted in Fort Bragg ceremony

Brig. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, left, recites the oath of office delivered by Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley during McFarlane's promotion ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Dec. 2nd, 2016.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — The Army's newest general officer had too many people to thank Friday afternoon.

Brig. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the deputy commanding general for operations of the 82nd Airborne Division, had only minutes earlier received his first star and renewed his oath of office.

He looked out over a room of colleagues, mentors and family in the 82nd Airborne Division headquarters on Fort Bragg.

Rather than list them all, he focused on a handful of those who have had the largest impact on his career: his family and the chief of staff of the Army.

"Everyone in this room has fingerprints on me," McFarlane said, before singling out his family for helping him along during his 24-year military career.

His father, Tom – a career Army officer and retired colonel who served two tours in Vietnam, and mother, Betty, taught him how to think and apply judgment.

Their example of faithful, committed service to God and country inspired him to join the Army, McFarlane said.

The general said his wife, Kelly, has been unwavering in her support, through 18 moves and six deployments.

"I have no idea how you do it all," he said.

And the couple's two sons – Collin and Ryan – are focused, empathetic and driven.

"I am extremely proud of what you have done," McFarlane said. "You've helped mold my character as well."

Before coming to the 82nd Airborne Division, McFarlane served as executive officer for Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chief of staff of the Army.

The senior general officer was on hand to oversee McFarlane's promotion, and he, too, gave much of the credit for McFarlane's career to his family.

"Your dad wouldn't be standing here today without your love and support," he told Ryan and Collin, with the latter appearing via a streaming video feed from school in San Diego.

When McFarlane was commissioned in 1992, the Army welcomed 3,602 other second lieutenants. Of those officers, 99 remain on active duty, Milley said. And only three have reached the rank of brigadier general.

"That is one-tenth of one percent," Milley said, noting that someone is more likely to be struck by lightning or flip a coin to "heads" a dozen times in a row.

"Making brigadier general is a tough, tough cut," he said.

To be considered, an officer must display competence and physical courage, Milley said. But that's only an "entrance ticket."

"There's more to it than just that," he said.

To stand out among his peers and be selected to be a general, an officer also must have moral courage, Milley said. He must be willing to be brutally honest, even if that means disagreeing with a senior officer.

McFarlane does that, Milley said. And he also shows an uncommon compassion.

"He's always looking for the good in people," Milley said. He holds high standards. But he also helps his soldiers achieve those standards.

McFarlane said he learned a lot from Milley and other mentors, but there was one thing in particular he took away from their working together.

Commenting that Milley had a "warrior exterior" but a "soft underbelly," McFarlane said the four-star general cares deeply about soldiers.

He described meetings where Milley fiercely defended against cuts that would impact soldiers' wallets. And he said Milley's care for the troops was one of the driving forces of his leadership.

"Your every ounce of love for our Army is what I'm taking from you," McFarlane said.

©2016 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

