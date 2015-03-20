Army's future tanks, guns put to test in online video game

The U.S. Army is currently seeking Soldiers to provide feedback through online gameplay in order to contribute to the development of the future force. Operation Overmatch is a gaming environment within the Early Synthetic Prototyping effort. Its purpose is to connect Soldiers to inform concept and capability developers, scientists and engineers across the Army.

The Army is looking for a few good gamers in its ranks to test tanks and guns online before they're built for the battlefield.

"Operation Overmatch," now in development, is a video game not far removed from the first-person shooters that now have teens glued to their Xbox consoles. But the weapons in the game have roots in Army plans, and the tactics players develop for fun could someday be used for war.

"'Operation Overmatch' is a gaming environment within the Early Synthetic Prototyping effort," the Army said. "Its purpose is to connect soldiers to inform concept and capability developers, scientists and engineers across the Army."

The game is being put together by a group not known for entertainment - Training and Doctrine Command's Army Capabilities Integration Center. The center focuses on how new weapons could impact battles.

But by getting soldiers to play, the service's top thinkers can mine the brains of thousands of troops, many of them highly experienced in fighting overseas.

"Soldiers have the advantage of understanding how equipment, doctrine and organization will be used in the field - the strengths and weaknesses," Michael Barnett, chief engineer at the Army Game Studio and project lead for "Operation Overmatch," said in a statement. "And they have immediate ideas about what to use, what to change and what to abandon - how to adapt quickly."

"Overmatch" players will join squad-sized units of eight soldiers joined over the internet. They'll battle opposing squads of "advanced enemies with emerging capabilities in realistic scenarios," the Army said.

In the game, troops will be able to pick from a mix of current and proposed weapons, vehicles and equipment.

And the players will be watched by Army experts. "Game analytics and soldier feedback will be collected and used to evaluate new ideas and to inform areas for further study," the Army said.

The American military pioneered the use of virtual-reality training dating back to World War II, when rudimentary flight simulators were adopted. In modern times, flight crews and soldiers in tanker units use full-sized simulators to fight mock battles.

But those systems are designed to train soldiers on how to use equipment in the Army inventory. "Overmatch" players will help the service invent and refine plans for new gear.

Inside the game, Army programmers plan to change and adapt guns, tanks and trucks to meet the needs of future troops.

"A vehicle or weapons system that might take years of engineering to physically build can be changed or adapted within minutes in the game," the Army said.

The first version of "Overmatch" will include drones and combat robots as the Army looks at how it will integrate man and machine in fights.

By using a game, leaders expect to gain insights they would have difficulty gleaning from even the most realistic real-world training exercise.

"What we want is two-way communication, and what better medium to use than video games," explained Lt. Col. Brian Vogt, who is helping develop the game.

While signing up for the game will be pretty easy for troops, who just need to visit operationovermatch.com, civilians will pay a serious price to join in.

