Army Reservist pinned between vehicles at Ohio center, dies
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 4, 2018
LIMA, Ohio — Authorities say a U.S. Army reservist who was pinned between two vehicles at a reserve center in western Ohio has died.
The Shawnee Township Police Department in Allen County says 20-year-old Jacob Wilkes, of Oregon, suffered severe head injuries in the accident around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. He died at the scene.
Police say a large military vehicle was backing into the garage at the reserve center south of Lima to tow another vehicle and pinned Wilkes between the two vehicles.
The accident is being investigated by the U.S. Army and Shawnee Township police.
Shawnee Township is about 85 miles (137 kilometers) south of Toledo.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy drug dealer to be dishonorably discharged over 'brazen misconduct'
US, South Korea to open cost-sharing negotiations this week in Hawaii
Trump says US will meet with North Korea
Latest stabbing of servicemember intensifies scrutiny over Waikiki crime
WWII vet who spent 11 months burying dead soldiers to be honored at Patriots Day Parade
Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House