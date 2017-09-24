Army Reserve Humvee rolls out of gear, pins woman at food festival
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 24, 2017
BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — Police on Long Island say a woman was seriously injured when an unoccupied U.S. Army Reserve Humvee on display rolled down an incline and pinned her against a food trailer during a festival.
Suffolk County police say the Humvee came out of gear and rolled about 30 feet, striking 46-year-old Suzette Lamonica, of Brookhaven. It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday during the Long Island Bacon Bash in Farmingville. Lamonica is being treated for arm and leg injuries at a hospital.
A man inside the trailer, 30-year-old Richard Gherardi, of East Hampton, was burned by cooking oil. He also was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities say two other women suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention at the scene.
The Humvee has been impounded for a safety check.
