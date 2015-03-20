Army recruiter in Florida is accused of sexual battery on student

SARASOTA, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — A U.S. Army recruiter from Bradenton was arrested Monday on charges of sexually battering a Sarasota County teenager, and detectives believe there may be more victims.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, in December 2020 a high school student reported that her friend had been raped by the Army recruiter, Lloyd M. Duyan, 33, assigned to campus. The Sheriff's Office is not releasing the name of the high school, citing Marsy's Law. The 17-year-old victim was interviewed and said she met Duyan at his Bradenton home during a June party. The two communicated over the next few months and she said Duyan would take her to or pick her up from parties.

In late August she contacted Duyan and asked if he could pick her up from a Siesta Key party because she was intoxicated. Instead of taking her home Duyan parked the vehicle and sexually battered her. The victim attempted to bite him but he restrained her.

During the investigation detectives interviewed a 15-year-old girl who said Duyan molested her at his apartment while she was intoxicated.

With the assistance of the Army, the Sheriff's Office interviewed Duyan on Monday. After being read his rights he admitted to having sex with the 17-year-old but said it was consensual. He said he may have molested the 15-year-old but could not remember because he blacked out due to alcohol.

Duyan, who is charged with sexual battery, is being held in the Sarasota County jail without bail.

Detectives are working with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and believe there may be more victims.

