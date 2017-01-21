Army recruiter arrested on child porn charges in NYC

NEW YORK — Prosecutors say a U.S. Army recruiter was arrested on child pornography charges after police tied him to 800 explicit images of children, including infants.

The Daily News of New York reports Andrew Gutterman was charged Thursday with promoting sexual performance of a child. He was released on his own recognizance. Prosecutors say they linked his Dropbox account with images of pornography and the crimes were thought to have occurred between May 24 and June 26.

Police started an investigation after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the news reported.

The Army didn't immediately return a request for comment. Gutterman didn't respond to a call seeking comment.

___

Information from: Daily News



