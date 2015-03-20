Army official touts Fort Bliss' role in modernization

A visiting three-star general who helps to lead the Army’s modernization efforts used the analogy of the childhood game of rock-paper-scissors to describe what future warfare may look like.

“If you show up with a rock, the enemy will throw out paper, and you better have scissors ready to go,” said Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, the deputy commanding general for futures for Training and Doctrine Command and the director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center at Fort Eustis, Va.

To counter the enemy in future conflicts, the Army won’t fight alone, McMaster said. It will join with sister services like the Air Force and Navy and multinational partners to take on potential enemies and adversaries who are becoming ever more technologically advanced and complex in their approach to fighting, McMaster said.

Cyber and electronic warfare will also be crucial elements in future wars, too, he added.

McMaster visited Fort Bliss Friday to take part in the renaming ceremony that saw the Brigade Modernization Command change its name to the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command.

“We want to give the enemy multiple problems to solve; we will bring it all together and fight as a cohesive team,” McMaster said.

And Fort Bliss and the newly rechristened Joint Modernization Command will play a crucial role in bringing sister services, multinational partners and new technology and capabilities together, he said.

“Fort Bliss is the ideal location to do that,” McMaster said.

Future warfare will include several new elements.

All domains will be contested, and that includes land, air, sea, space and cyber, McMaster said.

The battlefield will also become increasingly lethal and complex, he added.

“We have to be able to fight as a joint team, and that name ‘joint modernization’ is relevant and meaningful,” McMaster said. “It’s not just a cool name.”

The Joint Modernization Command will be a “keystone organization not only for the Army’s modernization but the entire joint forces’ modernization,” McMaster said.

Fort Bliss and adjoining White Sands Missile Range offer the perfect place to bring together the Army, its sister services and multinational partners to train together and develop new capabilities that can help the nation fight and win future wars, McMaster said.

“Fort Bliss is the place where we can bring them all together in a realistic environment and get better not just as an Army but as a multinational team,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Terry McKenrick, the commanding general of the Joint Modernization Command, agrees that “Fort Bliss will continue to perform a critical role in the Army’s future force development efforts.”

Fort Bliss and White Sands offer the largest maneuver area in the United States with a combined 3.2 million acres, McKenrick said.

White Sands “is also one of the few places in the country we can conduct live electronic warfare testing and has the only Department of Defense controlled airspace,” McKenrick said.

———

©2017 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.