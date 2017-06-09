Army moves up timeline for $34M project at White Sands Missile Range

A missile launcher kicks up clouds of dust while firing during a test on White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico on June 16, 2015.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The U.S. Army has moved up the timeline for a $34 million project to fund a new Information Systems Facility at White Sands Missile Range, the offices of U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall, both D-NM, announced Friday.

The new facility is needed to replace the existing communications center, which was built in 1962 and caught fire two years ago, according to Heinrich's announcement. Original plans called for construction in 2023. That has been moved up to 2019.

Heinrich's announcement said the notification of intent from the Army stated an additional $2,040,000 will go toward the design of a modern facility.

“In the era of big data and technology, a modern information facility is critical for transmitting the vast amounts of data generated during military testing,” Heinrich said. “White Sands Missile Range is a national treasure for our military, with 2.2 million acres of terrain, zero-to-infinity airspace, and expertise that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the country. This new information center I've fought for is a big victory for White Sands Missile Range and for the future of our military.

“I applaud Army leadership, Lt. Gen. Bingham, and the White Sands Missile Range community for taking action to start this necessary project.”

Heinrich sent a letter earlier this year to to Lt. Gen. Gwen Bingham, a former WSMR commander who is now assistant chief of staff for installation management, urging that the project be moved forward. Last year, he had sent a letter to Acting Army Secretary Patrick Murphy, alerting him to the deteriorating condition of the existing building.

The facility serves as the gateway for all communications and data to the outside world, and houses critical equipment providing support for administrative command and control and testing and evaluation users, Heinrich said. It is relied upon to provide critical support for modern missile testing.

The fire on July 2, 2015, which almost cascaded into a full electrical fire, is symptomatic of the stress on the aging facility and its shortfalls in meeting today's needs, Heinrich said. The building is at risk of critical failure, which would result in the loss of the entire communications system for WSMR, as well as the emergency 911 service for southern New Mexico.

According to its 2046 Strategic Plan, White Sands Missile Range has not had a military construction project in support of testing and evaluation since 1999.

Sen. Tom Udall, D-NM, also pushed for funding during a hearing Thursday of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies in which Bingham was present.

During that hearing, Udall argued that WSMR must be a priority in the budget for military construction in order to counter capabilities being developed by Russia and China. Bingham replied that WSMR “is a priority for us because it enables readiness,” according to a news release.

