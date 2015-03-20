Army lieutenant sentenced to 20 years for Afghan killings

An 82nd Airborne Division officer was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for ordering his men to kill Afghan civilians who rode near the unit during a foot patrol last summer.

A 10-member jury of military officers convicted 1st Lt. Clint Lorance on two counts of murder and other charges related to a pattern of threatening and intimidating actions toward Afghans as commander of an infantry platoon.

Before he was sentenced, Lorance told the jury he respected the verdict.

"I take full responsibility for the actions of my men on 2 July, 2012," Lorance said.

Lorance, 28, who had deployed to Iraq previously as a military policeman, took command of a platoon in the 4th Brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division just five days before leading a foot patrol July 2. The previous platoon leader had been injured by a homemade bomb.

"Lt. Lorance used his rank and position to harass, intimidate, threaten and murder Afghans," said Capt. William Miller, a government prosecutor.

Lorance's defense team argued during the three-day trial that he was trying to protect his men in a Taliban-controlled part of Afghanistan where motorcycles were often a sign of trouble and where four of the platoon's soldiers had been hurt in recent weeks. But soldiers who served with Lorance testified that motorcycles were the most common form of transportation for all Afghans, insurgents and civilians alike.

Lorance was convicted of committing at least one crime every day he was with his unit at a small outpost in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan last summer.

On June 30, as soon as he arrived at the outpost two days after being tapped as the platoon leader, Lorance threatened to have a man and his family killed if the man moved concertina wire near the outpost or if any soldiers were ever injured on his land.

On July 1, he ordered a marksman in the platoon into a guard tower to harass civilians by shooting close enough to scare them. The soldier who shot said during the court-martial that he eventually refused to fire when Lorance ordered him to shoot near a group of children. Lorance also asked another soldier to file a false report saying villagers shot at the outpost to provoke the attack.

On July 2, Lorance threatened to kill villagers who showed up at the base to complain about the shots into the village the day before. Lorance was acquitted of making a false official statement, a charge related to his allegedly telling his men before a foot patrol that morning to immediately shoot anyone they saw on a motorcycle.

During the July 2 patrol, Lorance ordered a soldier who reported seeing three Afghans on a motorcycle to open fire. The men stopped and got off the motorcycle. Shortly after that, Lorance ordered a soldier manning the turret of a gun truck to shoot them. Two of the men died. The third escaped.

The two soldiers who fired at the Afghans said they never felt threatened and would not have shot had Lorance not ordered it. They said they didn't see any hostile action or hostile intent from the men, a requirement before U.S. forces can fire their weapons in Afghanistan.

"Lieutenant Lorance murdered those two men. He ordered them to be shot with no legal justification," said Capt. Tripp Otto, the lead prosecutor.

"Without his manufacturing of combat, those two men would be alive."

Guy Womack, Lorance's lawyer, said the biggest shame of the situation was that American troops had their hands tied by the rules of engagement and that Lorance was being punished for making a snap decision in combat.

Lorance also was convicted of obstruction of justice for working to cover up the murder immediately after it happened, lying about several details of the incident. He reported the bodies couldn't be searched because the family had retrieved them so quickly. Multiple soldiers testified that the bodies already had been searched when Lorance made that report. Cucumbers, scissors and other personal items were found, but no weapons or items such as cellphones or hand-held radios that could have been evidence of insurgent activity. Lorance also said a support helicopter pilot had seen the men on the motorcycle carrying weapons. The pilot, Capt. Katherine McNair, testified Wednesday that she didn't arrive as air support for Lorance's platoon until after the two Afghans were shot.

Lorance will be taken to Fort Leavenworth, Kan., to serve his sentence. He also will forfeit all his pay and be kicked out of the military.

Former military colleagues told the jury they always knew Lorance as a smart, above-average soldier.

Capt. Zachary Pierce sent Lorance's case to a court-martial and has been his boss for the past year while Lorance awaited trial.

Pierce called Lorance "trustworthy," "unparalleled" and "one of the kindest and gentlest people I've ever met."

After the sentence was announced, Lorance turned to hug his crying friends and family members who watched the entire trial.

"Y'all can handle this," he told them. "Be strong."

Lorance's family has maintained that he was unfairly singled out by the military for simply doing his job.

"Any military mother, if I was you, I'd get them out of the military," Lorance's mother, Anna, said through tears as she and the rest of his family left the courthouse. "I'd get them home."