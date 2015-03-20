Quantcast

Army IDs Fort Rucker soldier found dead on post

An aerial view of the vehicle storage yard located on Hatch Road on Fort Rucker, Ala.

JACKIE WREN/U.S. ARMY PHOTO

By ERIN EDGEMON | Alabama Media Group (Tribune News Service) | Published: February 28, 2017

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — The Fort Rucker soldier found dead in post lodging on Monday was identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andre G. Nance.

Nance, 34, was found unresponsive at around 7:42 a.m. by an employee of the InterContinental Hotel Group, according to a release from the U.S. Army. He was later pronounced dead by an Army flight surgeon.

Nance was previously stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. He was at Fort Rucker for the warrant officer advance course. His was set to be transferred next to Fort Bragg, N.C. 

The cause of death is currently under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

