Army fugitive caught in Iowa after 17 years on the run
By LEE HERMISTON | The Gazette (Tribune News Service) | Published: March 29, 2017
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A man who was on the run from federal authorities for 17 years was nabbed in Dyersville, Iowa on Tuesday.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Darryl L. Grigsby, 57, was wanted by authorities out of Rhode Island since 2000 for violating the conditions of his supervised release following a bank robbery in 1993. Grigsby landed on the U.S. Army’s list of Most Wanted Fugitives. According to the U.S. Army, the former infantryman is wanted for assault, aggravated assault, attempted rape and attempted armed robbery.
“Grigsby managed to evade capture for 17 years, using multiple aliases and, ultimately, hiding in plain sight,” said Deputy Nicholas Bonifazi, public information officer for the U.S. Marshals Service office in Cedar Rapids.
The Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force worked with its counterparts in Providence, R.I., Social Security investigators from the Des Moines and Omaha field offices and Dyersville police to locate Grigsby. He was found at a residence in Dyersville on Tuesday and taken into custody without incident.
Located in eastern Delaware and western Dubuque counties, Dyersville has a population of about 4,000 people, according to U.S. Census data.
Grigsby was taken to the Linn County Jail. He awaits an appearance in federal court and extradition to Rhode Island.
