Army: Fort Bliss soldier allegedly killed by 13-year-old stepson

Allan Edwards, a soldier with the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, died after being shot several times Sunday night at an apartment complex in Northeast El Paso, police said.

EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — A man shot and killed allegedly by his 13-year-old stepson was a Fort Bliss soldier, a spokeswoman for the Army post confirmed Wednesday.

Allan Edwards, 31, died after being shot several times Sunday night at an apartment complex in Northeast El Paso, police said. Edwards' social media profiles identified him as a Division Master Gunner with the 1st Armored Division.

No charges have been filed against the boy as a police investigation continues.

A Fort Bliss spokeswoman said that more information regarding Edwards was expected to be released Thursday.

Edwards was one of two Fort Bliss soldiers who died in separate incidents over the weekend in El Paso.

___

(c)2021 the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas)

Visit the El Paso Times (El Paso, Texas) at www.elpasotimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.