Army family seeks help in search for daughter's stolen ashes

An unknown burglar has stolen something priceless from a Washington family: their daughter’s ashes.

Jessica Heffner returned Wednesday afternoon to her home in the 6700 block of Alder Glen Drive Northeast and discovered several items missing, such as electronics and medication. But the burglar also found the key to the safe where Heffner kept baby Hope’s ashes.

The Heffner family moved from Texas to Lacey about two years ago. Her husband, Corrie Heffner, is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord with the U.S. Army.

Hope, an identical triplet, died 21 weeks into Heffner’s pregnancy. Her sisters, Addison and Sydney, were born in Texas and are now 6 years old. Hope’s ashes — which were kept in a blue velvet bag marked with an XO — were all the Heffners had to remember their daughter.

“I didn’t get to hold her. I don’t have a blanket or a picture,” Heffner said. “I put the ashes in the safe thinking I was going to be protecting her from a fire.”

“It’s hard enough when you lose a child,” she said, “but when you lose her again, it’s not fair.”

Heffner has reached out via Facebook in her search of Hope’s ashes, and asks anyone with information to contact the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at 360-754-3800. The case number is 17-579.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said there was no sign of forced entry at the Heffner’s home, but entry could have been made through an unlocked door. There have been no leads so far.

