Army family expected bright future for man gunned down in S.D. motel

(Tribune News Service) — Jesus Vance returned to Rapid City in October 2019 after graduating from high school at an Army base in Germany and immediately began working so he could save money before joining the military.

Eighteen months later, Jesus was found shot dead inside a Rapid City motel room.

"I didn't think it could happen to him," Stephanie Vance said of her nephew.

"Jesus didn't come from struggle. He had plenty of people who loved him and took care of him," Stephanie said during a phone call from her home in North Carolina. "I thought that my kid who knew better, who was raised better, who has family there, who has people looking out for him, I thought he would be safe enough."

"He changed a lot and within a year my brother just fell in with the wrong group of people, going down the wrong path, thinking he was going to find a way out of it," said Gracie, Jesus' 15-year-old sister.

Jesus, 20, was found inside a room at the South Dakota Rose Inn on East Boulevard North on the afternoon of April 9. A group of people fled in two cars while a surviving victim was found near the scene with methamphetamine and firearm accessories, according to police and court records.

Four people have been charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder for allegedly killing Jesus during a kidnapping. They are also charged with kidnapping and using a "cutting instrument" to assault the surviving victim, who is facing drug and ammunition charges. The gun used in the shooting has not been found, police say.

Stephanie said a coroner told her that Jesus was at the "wrong place at the wrong time," that he wasn't being targeted. Her family wants to learn exactly how Jesus ended up being shot but is afraid no one will tell the truth.

"There's so many different stories about what happened and who did it that I don't even know what to believe," Stephanie said of the "street rumors" she's been hearing.

"Who would want to kill him because he's such a happy kid, he loves everyone?" she asked. "I have no idea who these people are and even his friends commented saying 'I told him to stay away from them because we don't even know them,'" she said of the four suspects.

World traveler

Jesus, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, spent his younger years in Takini on the reservation before he, Gracie and their younger brother moved around the country with Stephanie, who is in the Army. Stephanie and the children — sometimes joined by their mother — spent time on bases in New York, Texas and Virginia while taking trips to visit friends and family in Rapid City.

Jesus spent the most time in Wiesbaden, Germany.

"He was doing really good in school, he made so many friends, he played in football, he played wrestling, he had goals and he was working," Gracie said.

Jesus was friends with classmates from diverse social scenes, Stephanie said. He learned to speak conversational German, which he used to befriend locals with German and Turkish backgrounds.

"I want everyone to know that he had a big heart. He had love for everybody, no matter what," Gracie said. "He was the most respectful person I've ever known."

Stephanie said Jesus took the time to strike up conversations with homeless people, who he referred to as his relatives. He once asked if she could buy shoes for his friend, who during the winter was wearing a pair that was too big and had holes.

Jesus enjoyed skateboarding, camping with his friends, and taking school and family trips to Paris, London, Amsterdam, Prague and Italy.

He loved "seeing new things, things that he's read about in books," Stephanie said.

Jesus explored castles throughout Germany and got the chance to see the Notre-Dame Cathedral, Louvre Museum and Eiffel Tower in Paris. He visited the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, where he enjoyed visiting coffee shops and taking boat rides along the canals.

After graduation, Jesus moved to Rapid City in October 2019 and began working at a restaurant while living with his cousin, an Army veteran attending school.

Jesus' was going to work and spend time with friends and family in Rapid City before joining his friends from the Wiesbaden base in Georgia, where he would continue to save up money and begin college, Stephanie and Gracie said. He would then join the military after he decided between the Army and Marines.

The plan never panned out.

Change of plans

Jesus eventually quit his job, moved out of his cousin's place, started hanging out with a new group of people, and wasn't as communicative with his family and old group of friends, Stephanie said.

Those changes, plus the fact that Jesus lost weight and was seen on the streets, made friends and family call to say they were worried about him, that he might be using drugs.

Jesus visited his siblings and Stephanie near her new base in North Carolina in April 2020 before returning to Rapid City in May. Stephanie said she told him she was worried about him and he responded, "Just trust me. I'm smarter than that. I won't get stuck in Rapid City."

Stephanie said she did trust Jesus, just not the world around him.

Jesus ended up being arrested "literally the day he flew in" to Rapid City after a friend and others picked him up from the airport.

She said Jesus told her that there was a syringe at his feet in the car, but it wasn't his. Jesus told the same thing to an officer who wrote that while he didn't know Jesus, he recognized everyone else in the parked car and knew they all had a history of drug use, court records show. The officer charged Jesus with meth possession and ingestion after a preliminary urine test was positive for the drug.

Stephanie said Jesus later told her that he wanted to leave Rapid City but had to take care of his legal case. She visited him in September and he looked healthy and was working in construction.

However, Jesus was later issued an arrest warrant after missing a court date and stopped responding to messages that Stephanie could see that he read.

Gracie and Jeremey, Jr., her 13-year-old brother, hoped to see their big brother when they were in Rapid City over spring break.

Jeremey said he messaged Jesus just hours before he was shot on Friday, April 9. He could see his brother read the message, but Jesus never responded.

"I told him that we leave Sunday, he read it, but that was the last thing I said to him," Jeremey said.

Gracie, talking on the speaker phone with Jeremy after school on Tuesday, paused to search for the last message she sent Jesus on April 8.

"I asked him if he was OK and he said, 'I'm fine, Gracious Lou, I like keeping myself busy but I love you,'" she read. "I said keep your head up brother, I love you" and asked where he was.

"He didn't get back to that part," Gracie said.

