Army engineers weighing whether to 'reroute' pipeline

President Barack Obama said this week his administration was considering ways to "reroute" the Dakota Access oil pipeline after a week of violent clashes between authorities and activists protesting the controversial project.

In an interview with NowThis, Obama addressed concerns from Native Americans that the pipeline cuts too close to tribal lands in North Dakota. The $3.8 billion project was approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is slated to cross under a section of the Missouri River less than a mile from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

"We're monitoring this closely," Obama said. "My view is that there is a way for us to accommodate sacred lands of Native Americans. And I think that right now the Army Corps is examining whether there are ways to reroute this pipeline."

"We're going to let it play out for several more weeks and determine whether or not this can be resolved in a way that I think is properly attentive to the traditions of First Americans," he said.

As controversy over the pipeline has heated up, Obama has refrained from discussing specifics. His only other public remarks on the project came during a trip to Asia in September, when he told a questioner who asked about Native American land rights that he could not comment on the pipeline in detail.

The 1,172-mile Dakota Access pipeline is scheduled to transport crude oil from fields in North Dakota to an existing pipeline and refinery in Illinois. Opponents are hoping it will meet the same fate as the Keystone XL oil pipeline, which Obama killed in an order last year amid mounting public pressure to nix the project.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe has been fighting the pipeline for months, arguing that the project could harm sacred lands and pollute the tribe's only water supply. Over the summer, Native American tribes and environmental activists from around the country set up a camp in Cannon Ball, N.D., near the pipeline's path, and have used it as a staging ground for protests.

Violence broke out last week when a group of protesters tried to create a second camp on land owned along the pipeline's path. Hundreds of law enforcement officers in riot gear used pepper spray, rubber bullets and high-pitched noise cannons to disperse the activists who refused to leave, arresting 141 people in the process. Some protesters set fires and threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at authorities, and at least one protester fired a gun, police said.

In his interview Tuesday, Obama addressed allegations that authorities used excessive force against some of the protesters who were arrested last week. He called for both sides to keep calm, alluding to Black Lives Matter protests that have followed fatal shootings by police.

"It's a challenging situation," Obama said. "There is an obligation for protesters to be peaceful and there is an obligation for authorities to show restraint. And I want to make sure that as everyone is exercising their constitutional rights to be heard that both sides are refraining from situations that might result in people being hurt."

Energy Transfer Partners, the pipeline developer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. The company and regulators say the 1,172-mile pipeline, which is nearly complete in North Dakota, is safe and will not disrupt cultural sites.

North Dakota on Tuesday borrowed $4 million to cover the cost of sending law enforcement to monitor the protests surrounding the pipeline, bringing its spending on security to $10 million since people began demonstrating against the project, the Associated Press reported. North Dakota House Majority Leader Al Carlson, a Republican, criticized the White House for not kicking in federal dollars.

"I can't tell you how disappointed I am at the lack of support from the Obama administration on an issue that's clearly a federal issue," Carlson said.

