Army deserter wanted in estranged wife's death in South Carolina

Hannah Thompson was expected home in Greenville County by Friday, and authorities are hoping she can help lead them to John Blauvelt. WYFF News 4

Federal authorities are searching for a U.S. Army deserter who is accused of killing his estranged wife in South Carolina and was in Oregon earlier this month.

John Tufton Blauvelt, 28, is wanted by South Carolina's Simpsonville Police Deparment on allegations of murder and possession of a weapon in connection with the killing of his estranged wife, Catherine Blauvelt, on Oct. 24.

Blauvelt, who worked as an Army recruiter, had traveled to Oregon sometime in late November with a 17-year-old female.

The teen was safely recovered in Eugene on Dec. 12. She told authorities that Blauvelt had been with her on the morning of Dec. 12 in Eugene but left and never returned, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Federal officials believe Blauvelt is hitchhiking or traveling by bus and may be heading south through California.

He's 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his chest, left wrist and arms.

He has used several aliases, including Blue Blauvelt, John Bluefields, Vincent Mendoza and Victor Sacceti. He is believed to be carrying a military-style green camouflage backpack and may be camping in local parks or areas frequented by the homeless, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 1-800-336-0102 or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov. A reward of up to $2,500 will be issued for information leading directly to Blauvelt's capture.

©2016 The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)

Visit The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.) at www.oregonian.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

