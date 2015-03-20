Army depot works toward energy, cost efficiency

Energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness became a focus of the Corpus Christi Army Depot in the months and years following the slowdown of troops to Iraq and Afghanistan, an official said.

But the challenge is updating facilities to "go green" and transferring the daily processes in the facilities to new buildings.

"The depot on a cost-basis, we have a model that goes back several years. It was based on having a lot of aircraft and a lot of workload going through here," said Robert Sharp, chief operations officer. "It was like the tide going out and seeing what debris is left on the beach. We saw ourselves and saw some areas that needed to be cleaned up. We implemented some processes to make us leaner, more efficient in both our production and our energy consumption."

In celebration of the U.S. Army's 242nd birthday, CCAD invited local officials and media to the base for a tour of the facilities, processes and people who work to push forward their mission of Army-readiness.

As the largest tenant on the sprawling Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi, CCAD employs 3,501 people, including 2,832 civilian employees, 669 contractors, eight active duty and 22 personnel force innovation reservists.

CCAD works in manufacturing, re-manufacturing and re-capitalization. Basically, it takes military aircraft and makes them like new with new components, permanent fixes to engines and transmissions and a number of upgrades.

"When an aircraft leaves here, it can extend its life frame for 10 years," Don Dawson, director of aircraft production. "We recycle. We're the greenest organization for the federal government."

This includes the modernization of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to the new Victor model. Currently CCAD is upgrading 40 UH-60 Lima modelsfor better fuel efficiency.

In 2019, they will begin the process of converting UH-60 Limas to the Victor configuration which has digitized cockpits that will mimic the UH-60 Mike model. Analog gauges will be replaced by digital electronic instrument displays.

This means pilots will be able to move from the Mike model to the Victor model cockpits with no additional training, which will save the government time and money.

"The other benefit is that it allows the Army to buy fewer Mike models, which are newer aircraft, because we're going to refurbish some of the Limas at a much cheaper cost," Sharp said.

CCAD's newest building, a dynamic component repair facility or DCRF, was built in 2013. It considered the gold-standard for energy conservation.

Over the course of the next decade, Colonel Allan H. Lanceta hopes to transfer processes from 1940s-era buildings into new buildings made to be energy efficient.

"It costs about $1 million just to provide electricity to all our buildings, so by consolidating and pulling out some of those buildings into a more tight area, we save some money," Sharp said. "It's important for the depot, local community and the environment."

Jobs at CCAD include aircraft mechanical parts repairer, sheet metal and aircraft mechanic, machinist, aircraft electrician, material expediter and aircraft engine mechanic. Many of the jobs are union.

Lanceta called the employees artisans, many of whom have family members who have worked at CCAD.

"We train our own soldiers here at the depot. They get repetition rather than seeing it on a computerized simulation," Lanceta said. "They're working with artisans who are training the trainer, and they're going back to their units as experts."

