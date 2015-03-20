Army coach: Air Force has 'nothing' that compares to Army-Navy game

An interesting exchange of public comments between Air Force and Army football coaches continued on Wednesday.

Black Knights coach Jeff Monken, whose team is preparing for a Dec. 10 meeting against Navy, noted how preparations for the annual game put the Falcons at an advantage on the recruiting trail.

“Air Force is out now home visiting for the next two weeks,” Monken said, according to the HudsonValley.com . “We can’t do it. We get two weeks behind them. That’s not good. It’s the price you pay for being in the Army-Navy game. They don’t have the Army-Navy game. They have nothing that will ever come close to the Army-Navy game. You got the biggest game in college football and you hope that helps you.”

Of course, Monken failed to mention that the recruiting window for in-person contact runs from Nov. 27 through Jan. 28, so he and his assistants could have been in recruits’ homes starting on Sunday and continuing through this week (the Black Knights don’t play this week, while Navy must prepare for the American Athletic Conference Championship Game) if they wanted to scale back practice time.

Further, by the logic that playing a game hurts recruiting, Army theoretically could have annually gained a leg up during bowl season for at least a decade. Navy has missed a bowl just once since 2003, while Air Force will play in its ninth bowl game in 10 years in December. Army, on the other hand, has had December (after the Navy game) free for recruiting every year over the past two decades except for 2010.

But Monken’s comments made more sense than those made by Air Force’s Troy Calhoun before the teams met in early November, a 31-12 Falcons victory at West Point.

When asked to explain Army’s turnaround under Monken, Calhoun said the Black Knights enjoyed the largest built-in advantages in college football.

“Nowhere is it easy to win. There are two places, yet, that have some extraordinary pluses to them,” Calhoun said before the trip to West Point. “I think No. 2 is USC. … No. 1, where we play this week.”

Calhoun noted the Black Knights’ Heisman Trophy winners (there have been three, but none since 1958), their proximity to recruits (“Within 200 miles, is it a reach to say there are 75 million people?” he asked) and a history of national championships (there have been three, but none since 1946).

Of course, these conditions had been present for many decades. But when asked why now, after 20 years of struggles, Monken had the team headed in a positive direction Calhoun offered no response other than to repeat the advantages the program has with its location and history.

The problem with this assessment is that Calhoun conveniently overlooked the disadvantages that he routinely laments for his own program.

Remember, he has called the nation-wide recruiting efforts facing Air Force coaches among the most difficult tasks in college football. He routinely talks about difficulties in being out-sized and an inability to red-shirt players.

All of this applies to Army as well, to say nothing of the requirements of active duty service for both programs.

This is simply coaches at rival school taking shots at the other, but it’s interesting to see how both managed to overlook some pretty important details in doing so.

———

©2016 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.