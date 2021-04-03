Army captain sets women's world record for mile run in a bomb disposal suit

FAIRFAX, Va. — The company commander of an ordnance disposal unit at Fort Campbell, Ky., broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest mile run by a woman wearing a bomb disposal suit Saturday at George Mason University.

Capt. Katie Hernandez of 717th Ordnance Disposal Co. needed to run faster than the existing record of 11 minutes, six seconds, set in 2013 by Army 1st Lt. Ashley Sorensen of the 303rd EOD Battalion in Hawaii. Paced by 1st Sgt. John Myers, also of the 717th, Hernandez finished with a time of 10 minutes, 23 seconds.

“If you (have) ever done any type of run with weights, you feel good when you start and then all of a sudden you hit a wall,” Hernandez said. “And then after that it’s all mental, because you know your body is capable of doing it, it just doesn’t feel like it wants to move.”

The suit weighs more than 70 pounds.

“She always impresses me,” Myers said. “Obviously her physical capabilities are off the charts ... I knew she could do it, and she did.”

The event was hosted by the Military Families Program, an initiative created by the Veteran Success Resource Group and Yellow Ribbons United whose goal is a unified community to create programs and resources for veterans and their families at no cost. It was founded by retired Marine Lt. Col. Justine Constantine, retired Army Capt. Scott Davideon, and former NFL player Derrick Dockery and his wife, Emma.

