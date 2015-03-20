Army band member stands in for Trump at inaugural rehearsal
By Jessica Gresko | Associated Press | Published: January 15, 2017
WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office Friday, but on Sunday, an Army band member is standing in for the soon-to-be 45th president during an inauguration dress rehearsal at the Capitol.
Band vocalist Greg Lowery - a 54-year-old sergeant major - says his role is to "look the part as much as possible," and he says he bought a red tie for his assignment.
Another band member, Sara Corry, is standing in for Melania trump, a native of Slovenia. The Army specialist is from Capistrano Beach, California.
The goal of the rehearsal is to practice events so everything goes off as flawlessly - and on time - as possible for the real thing.
