Quantcast

Army band member stands in for Trump at inaugural rehearsal

By Jessica Gresko | Associated Press | Published: January 15, 2017

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office Friday, but on Sunday, an Army band member is standing in for the soon-to-be 45th president during an inauguration dress rehearsal at the Capitol.

Band vocalist Greg Lowery - a 54-year-old sergeant major - says his role is to "look the part as much as possible," and he says he bought a red tie for his assignment.

Another band member, Sara Corry, is standing in for Melania trump, a native of Slovenia. The Army specialist is from Capistrano Beach, California.

The goal of the rehearsal is to practice events so everything goes off as flawlessly - and on time - as possible for the real thing.

Honor guards from different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, march on the North Lawn driveway of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, during rehearsal for the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news