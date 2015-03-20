Army appeals court upholds death sentence for former Fort Bragg soldier

An Army appeals court has upheld the death sentence of Timothy Hennis, a former Fort Bragg soldier who in 1985 butchered a mother and two of her young children.

A four-judge panel in the Army Court of Criminal Appeals filed an opinion last month after a review of 49 possible errors in Hennis' 2010 court-martial, which was the third time he stood trial in the case.

The court found that Hennis' claims of double jeopardy were without merit, as was his claim that the Army did not have jurisdiction in the Fayetteville murders.

"We conclude the approved sentence is correct in law and fact," the court opinion said. "Further, under the circumstances of this case, including appellant's rape of one of the murder victims, the vulnerability inherent in the young ages of the other two murder victims, and appellant's mutilation of all three murder victims, we conclude the adjudged and approved death sentence fits the crimes of which he was found guilty."

Hennis, a master sergeant before a military judge stripped him of his rank and sentenced him to death, is in the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

He was famously tried three times on charges that he killed Kathryn Eastburn and two of her daughters - Kara, 5, and Erin, 3 - at their Summerhill Road home off Yadkin Road. A third child, 22-month-old Jana, was found alive.

The Eastburn murders drew national attention and were the focus of several television specials, a book and a miniseries.

At the time of the killings, Kathryn Eastburn's husband, Gary, was in the Air Force and training in Alabama.

Hennis, who had adopted a dog from the Eastburns shortly before their deaths, quickly became a suspect.

Hennis was convicted in Cumberland County Superior Court and put on death row in 1986.

He won an appeal and was found not guilty in a new trial in Wilmington in 1989.

Hennis resumed his Army career, retiring in 2004.

Two years later, the Army brought Hennis out of retirement to face a court-martial on the charges after DNA evidence not available at the earlier trials linked him to the murders.

The most recent Army appeals court decision came almost a year to the day after an appeal in federal civilian court was dismissed.

In that case, a federal judge in Kansas ruled that Hennis will have to exhaust his military appeals before he can take his case back to civilian courts.

The Army Court of Criminal Appeals review is a standard part of that process. Hennis can now seek relief in a higher military court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, before ultimately seeking relief with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Since being recharged for the crimes in 2006, Hennis has claimed the Army lacked jurisdiction in at least 11 petitions to the Army Court of Criminal Appeals, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, U.S. District Court for North Carolina, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and U.S. Supreme Court.

Each petition has been denied.



