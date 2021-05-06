Armed Fort Jackson trainee hijacked school bus full of children, police say

An armed Army trainee from Fort Jackson was arrested Thursday morning after he hijacked a bus full of elementary school children using a service rifle, according to law enforcement officials in South Carolina.

The trainee will face multiple charges including kidnapping after he was apprehended at about 8 a.m., shortly after abandoning the school bus near Columbia, S.C., Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news conference just hours after the incident. None of the people aboard the bus — 18 children and the driver — were injured in the incident, he said.

“Probably one of the scariest calls we can get in law enforcement is that a school bus has been hijacked with kids on it with someone with a gun,” Lott said.

Lott declined to name the suspect Thursday morning. Fort Jackson officials said they were aware the incident involved one of their trainees, but they did not immediately provide further information about the suspect, including whether he was in Basic Combat Training or another training program.

“We are working closely with Richland County Sheriff Department to respond to this incident,” Fort Jackson spokeswoman L.A. Sully said in a statement.

Lott said the trainee was wearing an Army physical training uniform and carrying a service rifle during the incident. The trainee ran off the post about 7 a.m. and was attempting to flag down cars on Interstate 77, the sheriff said.

Unable to find a ride on the interstate, the trainee moved to a service road bus stop where he followed children onto the school bus bound for Forest Lake Elementary School.

“He told the bus driver he didn't want to hurt him, but he wanted him to drive him to the next town,” Lott said.

The sheriff said the driver began driving the bus as instructed, but the trainee eventually had him stop and let the children off the bus. The trainee then attempted to drive it out of town himself. He drove several miles, struggling to drive it, before abandoning the vehicle with the rifle and fleeing on foot, Lott said.

The trainee was apprehended shortly after on foot, Lott said.

The sheriff said his deputies were working with Fort Jackson to investigate the incident. He said additional details, including the Army trainee’s name, would be released later.

Lott and local officials said the children were receiving counseling and other support Thursday morning after the incident.

dickstein.corey@stripes.com

Twitter: @CDicksteinDC