Arkansas sending 1,500 more troops in Harvey relief efforts
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 2, 2017
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another 1,500 soldiers and airmen from the Arkansas National Guard are headed to south Texas to aid the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.
They're joining about 30 guard members already in Texas in the Arkansas guard's largest domestic mobilization since Hurricane Katrina devastated the New Orleans area in 2005.
Maj. Will Phillips said Friday that soldiers are taking power generators and a variety of vehicles, including wreckers, maintenance trucks, fuelers, water trailers and command vehicles, to make the force self-sustaining and be able to lend more assistance to Texas. The state guard already has two five-soldier helicopter crews and a 14-member hazardous-material survey team in Texas.
At least 42 people were killed and tens-of-thousands were forced from their homes after Harvey made landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast on Aug. 25.
