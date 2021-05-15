Arkansas National Guard ends mission to distribute PPE

The Arkansas National Guard warehouse personal protective equipment mission ends after 13 months. More than 30 other members of the Guard continue to assist the state with coronavirus vaccine distribution, management and administrative support.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard has ended its work at a warehouse in North Little Rock where it helped distribute personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management requested closure of the warehouse operations mission as PPE has become more commercially available and the workload more manageable for warehouse staff, according to a Friday news release from the Guard.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that state officials said emergency management staff will send PPE to health care providers as needed.

Four to six National Guard members have assisted in PPE distribution at the warehouse since April 2020. The four that were on site returned to their unit on Friday.

More than 30 other members of the guard continue to assist the state with coronavirus vaccine distribution, management and administrative support.