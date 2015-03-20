Arkansas Military Veterans' Hall of Fame to induct area servicemen

They demonstrated extreme courage and intelligence, and they often offered sacrifices rarely seen in other parts of society.

For their acts of bravery and commitment to protecting their fellow U.S. soldiers and citizens, 15 Arkansas military veterans will be inducted into the Arkansas Military Veterans' Hall of Fame during its sixth annual banquet from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 5 at Embassy Suites, 11301 Financial Centre Pkwy. in Little Rock. This honor is "well-deserving, timely and most appropriate," said Col. Conrad Reynolds, the Hall of Fame's director and founder.

"This banquet and the Hall of Fame are a place to honor military veterans who have done great things," he said. "It's a unique ceremony in that we introduce each veteran, and there's a three- or four-minute presentation. We tell about their achievements and what they have done for the military and their communities."

Among the inductees who will comprise the Arkansas Military Veterans' Hall of Fame's Class of 2016 will be Staff Sgt. Waldo Fisher of Van Buren; Capt. John Robert Young of Mena; the late 1st Lt. James Brun Johnson of Fort Smith; and the late Lt. Col. Dalton Harold Barnes of Alma.

Fisher is a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. His awards include the Silver Star medal for bravery, the Bronze Star medal, the Air medal and the Combat Infantryman Badge. Fisher received the Vietnam Veterans of America National Commendation medal and has served 14 years as president for Chapter 416 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Fort Smith.

Also a Vietnam veteran, Young was awarded the Defense Superior Service medal, three awards of the Navy Commendation medal for valor and two awards of the Meritorious Service medal. In Mena, he commanded the American Legion Post No. 18 for 12 years and was named the Mena-Polk County "Citizen of the Year."

Johnson was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. His awards included the Distinguished Service Cross for extraordinary heroism, two Purple Heart medals and the Asiatic-Pacific Theater campaign medal.

A member of both the U.S. Army and Air Force, Barnes served during World War II, as well as during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was awarded two Bronze Star medals, the Air medal, the World War II Victory medal and the Army Commendation medal.

Barnes also established the Home of Hope, a residential care and counseling center in Alma.

"It's great what these veterans have done, both in the military and for their communities," Reynolds said. "We want to honor all of what they did."

The all-ages banquet will pay tribute to both the living veterans and the families of deceased inductees. Each veteran or family will be presented the Arkansas Military Veterans' Hall of Fame medallion by U.S. Sen. John Boozman. This presentation will be "an emotional, rewarding" experience for the veterans, their families and the other individuals attending the banquet, Reynolds said.

"Sen. Boozman has been a staunch supporter and has made it every year to help us recognize these veterans," he said. "I really appreciate his efforts.

"And this will be a great, unique experience for people attending," Reynolds added. "There's nothing like seeing family members, particularly young children, realizing that grandpa or grandma did these amazing achievements and now are part of this great moment."

As many as 450 people are expected to attend the banquet, Reynolds said. Those wishing to purchase tickets ($55 per person or $500 for a table for 10) can call (888) 329-3845. Organizers are recommending that tickets be purchased by Nov. 1.

"This is a very emotional ceremony, and you get to learn a lot about what true sacrifice and true courage mean, as opposed to what's on a TV show," Reynolds said. "You get to see the real thing here."

Reynolds said he and other program supporters are viewing options for having the Arkansas Military Veterans' Hall of Fame have a "brick-and-mortar" presence in Arkansas.

"Our goal is to have a permanent location, to be able to put up all of the names and photographs," he said. "We've been working on that, but we're still not there yet.

"We wanted it to be in the Capitol," Reynolds added of the Hall of Fame. "But we've been unsuccessful with that plan, so we currently are in discussions with UCA to see if we can work out something. We're looking at all options right now."

The Arkansas Military Veterans' Hall of Fame was formed as a 501c3 nonprofit after Reynolds noticed there wasn't a "state-wide" Hall of Fame to honor military veterans and their efforts.

"At the time, I saw that we had 40 different hall of fame facilities — even one for large-mouth bass — but nothing for the veterans," he said. "I said, 'Why not for the veterans?'"

Each year, the Hall inducts 15 nominees. Nominations are accepted from February through Aug. 31 each year before a selection board is formed, Reynolds said. This nomination process is "run like a promotion board in the military," with a two-star general acting as chairman for the board, he said. Nominee packets are graded and then sent to the board for possible approval.

Nominations of potential inductees can be made for free by downloading nomination packets at www.amvhof.org. The site also is accepting tax-deductible donations to help support the hall and its yearly banquet, Reynolds said.

"There's a lot of heroes, even right next-door to you that you might not know about yet," he said. "Not a lot of military veterans talk about their experiences, so they're kind of quiet, which might make it where not many people know about those experiences.

"We want to honor the veterans, who might be in their 80s and 90s now," Reynolds added. "The most important achievement they did, besides their family, was what they did in the military at 17, 18, 19 years old. I don't want those stories to get lost. I don't want those stories to die when those people go away. I want future generations to know what these people did and how they sacrificed and how they were so full of courage for their communities and country."

©2016 Times Record (Fort Smith, Ark.)

Visit Times Record (Fort Smith, Ark.) at www.swtimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.