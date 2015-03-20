Arizona man is accused of obstructing a National Guard convoy delivering COVID-19 vaccines

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

LUBBOCK, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Idalou police officials on Monday said an Arizona man who appeared to be mentally disturbed intercepted a convoy of National Guard soldiers delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses to Matador and a held them at gunpoint.

Larry Lee Harris of Wilcox, Arizona, was booked Monday into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, impersonating a public servant, unlawful restraint, interfering with military forces, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

His charges stem from an Idalou police investigation that began after Lubbock County dispatch received reports about 7:50 a.m. that an armed man, later identified as Harris, was holding up a van of National Guard Soldiers and demanding to search the vehicle on U.S. 62/82 about 2 miles east of Idalou, according to a summary from Idalou police officials.

Responding Idalou police officers met by uniformed National Guard Soldiers.

An initial investigation indicates Harris was at the Loves truck stop on East Regis Street when he spotted the convoy of three vans carrying National Guard soldiers. He reportedly followed the convoy to US 62/82 and County Road 3600 where repeatedly tried to run the convoy off the road.

When the convoy stopped, Harris reportedly identified himself as a detective, demanded to search the vans and ordered the guardsmen out of their vehicles at gunpoint.

The 11 guardsmen were uninjured, the report states.

Harris was reportedly armed with a loaded Colt 1911 Pistol .45 Caliber. Officers found an additional loaded magazine on him and another loaded magazine in his truck.

Harris reportedly told officers that he thought the people in the vans kidnapped a woman and child.

"Mr. Harris appeared to be mentally disturbed," said Idalou Police Chief Eric Williams. "This was a very dangerous situation since the suspect was standing in the midst of the unarmed Guardsman with a loaded weapon then the Idalou Officers arrived on scene. We are grateful that the officers were able to take him into custody without any of the Guardsmen, the officers or the suspect getting hurt."

Homeland Security Investigations and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Idalou police department with the ongoing investigation.

Harris remains held at the jail on a federal hold.

