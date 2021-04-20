Arizona governor approves 250 National Guard for state border mission

AUSTIN, Texas – Up to 250 Arizona National Guard members will deploy to the state’s southern border with Mexico on state orders to support law enforcement grappling with an influx of migrants, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said.

"It's become evidently clear that Arizona needs the National Guard, and the White House is aware of that. Yet, to this day, there has been no action from this administration, and it doesn’t look like they are going to act any time soon. If this administration isn't going to do anything, then we will,” Ducey said Tuesday when announcing the deployment.

The state will provide up to $25 million of initial funding for the mission, according to the governor’s office. Ducey did not say when troops would arrive at the border, but he is expected to provide more details Wednesday during a news conference and visit to the border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection in March had more than 170,000 apprehensions at its border with Mexico, Ducey said. Nearly 19,000 of those apprehensions were unaccompanied children — more than four times the number of kids apprehended in March 2020.

The National Guard will assist with medical operations in detention centers, install and maintain border cameras, monitor and collect data from public safety cameras, and analyze satellite imagery for trends in smuggling corridors. They’ll also provide administrative support and logistics to local sheriffs’ offices in border communities.

“The dedicated members of the Arizona National Guard stand ready to support our local law enforcement partners as they address border security, just like we have done for many years when called upon,” said Brig. Gen. Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Arizona adjutant general and director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

This state mission is in addition to a federal National Guard mission to support Customs and Border Protection across the entire southern U.S. border that began under former President Donald Trump in April 2018 and continues under President Joe Biden. About 3,600 active-duty service members and Guard troops from several states are deployed for that mission, according to the Defense Department.

The Texas governor last month sent 500 of the state’s Guard troops on a mission similar to the one announced by Ducey on Tuesday.

Sheriff Leon Wilmot of Yuma County, which is in the southwestern corner of Arizona, said the Guard members’ support will relieve pressure on his force.

“By deploying National Guard assets, the governor will allow me to deploy more first responders to mission critical tasks where we will work side by side with our federal partners to target, apprehend and prosecute transnational criminal organizations,” he said in a statement.

Arizona has more than 7,600 airmen and soldiers within its National Guard, according to the service.

