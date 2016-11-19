Arizona Army National Guard soldiers return from Kosovo deployment

Quantcast

(Right to Left) Lt. Col. Lawrence "Larry" Munich, commander of the 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment, Col. Ross L. Gammon IV, MNBG-E commander and Maj. Peter Huble, commander of the 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment, salute the flag during the National Anthem Nov. 5, 2016, during a transfer of authority ceremony on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo.

Thomas Duval/U.S. Army

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 19, 2016

PHOENIX — More than 150 Arizona Army National Guard soldiers are home after serving a nine-month deployment to Kosovo.

The National Guard says the soldiers who returned to Phoenix on Saturday are with the 2nd Battalion of the 285th Aviation Regiment, a Phoenix-based helicopter unit which performed hundreds of missions during the deployment.

The 2nd Battalion flies UC-60 Blackhawk helicopters.

The Guard says the battalion during the deployment completed 520 aviation support missions totaling 943 flight hours in support of Operation Joint Guardian.

According to the Guard, the deployment was the battalion's third in the last 10 years in support of overseas contingency operations.

With the removal of one flag and the placement of another, the 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment assumed authority of Multinational Battle Group-East's Southern Command Post, during a transfer of authority ceremony held on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Nov. 5, 2016.
Thomas Duval/U.S. Army

