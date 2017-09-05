Arizona Air National Guard says F-16 crashes near Safford

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 162nd Fighter Wing, Arizona Air National Guard, prepares to refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker on July 21, 2017.

SAFFORD, Ariz. — Arizona Air National Guard officials say an F-16 fighter has crashed in southeastern Arizona but the fate of the pilot isn't yet known.

The crash happened at mid-afternoon Tuesday about 20 miles northwest of Safford. A Guard news release says rescue efforts are underway.

The Fighting Falcon was assigned to the Arizona Guard's 162nd Wing. The unit is based at Tucson International Airport and serves as the Air National Guard's lead F-16 pilot training unit.

The U.S. Air force has activated a team to investigate the crash.