Arizona Air National Guard says F-16 crashes near Safford
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 5, 2017
SAFFORD, Ariz. — Arizona Air National Guard officials say an F-16 fighter has crashed in southeastern Arizona but the fate of the pilot isn't yet known.
The crash happened at mid-afternoon Tuesday about 20 miles northwest of Safford. A Guard news release says rescue efforts are underway.
PHOTOS of the F-16 crash site from a @KVOA viewerhttps://t.co/Fjrc5KZV1K pic.twitter.com/KRbfH9WepD— Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) September 6, 2017
The Fighting Falcon was assigned to the Arizona Guard's 162nd Wing. The unit is based at Tucson International Airport and serves as the Air National Guard's lead F-16 pilot training unit.
The U.S. Air force has activated a team to investigate the crash.
