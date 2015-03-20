Arion Worthman continues to grow into role as Air Force's quarterback

Arion Worthman's 54-yard touchdown run for Air Force on Saturday night would have been a highlight with no context whatsoever.

Add in the circumstances around it and it becomes even more indicative of what the Falcons just might in their sophomore quarterback.

Air Force was down 10 points in the second quarter and facing a third and 2. Just five plays earlier, Worthman had thrown his first career interception, which Colorado State returned 27 yards for a touchdown.

Oh, it was also Worthman's first start at home in front of 23,467 at Falcon Stadium.

Worthman read the defense, saw he should keep it, made a strong cut and sprinted.

"I pulled it and just played football after that and got it into the end zone," Worthman said.

Coach Troy Calhoun said a mistake like Worthman made on the interception is inevitable, but his ability to brush it aside was far more telling.

"You play enough football, it's going to happen," Calhoun said. "But it sure tells you an awful lot about his willpower to persevere through it, because he's going to have more difficulties going forward, too.

Nobody's probably thrown more incompletions in practice than Peyton Manning, and nobody's missed more shots than Michael Jordan."

"He's a fast, fast learner. And yet he just bowed his neck and played like a big fella the rest of the way. That was pretty important."

Worthman took over for Nate Romine after an ankle injury in the second half at Fresno State and led the Falcons to a come-from-behind victory with 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He then passed for 195 yards in a 31-12 victory over Army. His touchdown run Saturday and general mastery of the option were keys to a 49-46 win over Colorado State. He ran for 143 yards and a touchdown.

"Their quarterback is a difference maker," Colorado State coach Mike Bobo said.

That's what San Jose State Ron Caragher has seen as well as he prepares to face the Falcons on Saturday.

"I think with Nate at the quarterback he was a little bit more on the passing side, I would say, but he was a fine runner as well," said Caragher, whose team gave up 114 rushing yards to Romine last year before he left with a season-ending knee injury. "With Worthman, he's probably a little more threatening running the football but we've seen that he can pass the ball as well.

"They've been on a nice roll with Worthman," Caragher added. "He's been playing well and has been able to lead them to some nice victories here."

Worthman's ascension has been difference making for others on the Air Force roster. Romine, who aggravated his ankle injury last week, remains a question mark for playing time when he returns. How could the Falcons justify taking the ball out of Worthman's hands at this point?

Worthman's classmate Ryan Brand left the academy after last year when Worthman emerged as the clear No. 2 behind Romine. And Tyler Williams may have stayed at quarterback, where he worked out throughout the spring, had Worthman not presented the staff with such an obvious option. Williams instead returned to receiver, where he is tied for second (with Worthman) on the team with four rushing touchdowns.

"You never know," said Williams, when asked which position he'd be playing right now if not for Worthman. "No regrets. It's been a fun journey.

"He's a great competitor. I love that. He definitely brings that to the table. He's not afraid of anything. He's fearless. Nothing's too big for him. It's awesome to see him seizing this opportunity and taking advantage."

