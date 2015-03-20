Appeals court wrestles with question of combatant immunity

An artist rendering shows, Irek Hamidullin, front center, his attorney Robert Wagner, front left, and interpreter Ihab Samra, front right, as Judge Henry Hudson, left, listens in Federal Court in Richmond, Va., on Nov. 7, 2014.

RICHMOND, Va. — An attorney for a former Russian army officer sentenced to life in prison for leading a Taliban attack on U.S. forces says the man should have his convictions thrown out because he is a lawful enemy combatant.

Federal public defender Geremy Kamens told three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday that Irek Hamidullin was is a "solider, not a criminal."

At issue in the highly unusual case is whether Hamidullin should have been considered a lawful enemy combatant and exempt from criminal prosecution. The judges repeatedly asked the prosecutor why Hamidullin wasn't treated as a prisoner of war.

