Appeals court wrestles with question of combatant immunity
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER | Associated Press | Published: December 9, 2016
RICHMOND, Va. — An attorney for a former Russian army officer sentenced to life in prison for leading a Taliban attack on U.S. forces says the man should have his convictions thrown out because he is a lawful enemy combatant.
Federal public defender Geremy Kamens told three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday that Irek Hamidullin was is a "solider, not a criminal."
At issue in the highly unusual case is whether Hamidullin should have been considered a lawful enemy combatant and exempt from criminal prosecution. The judges repeatedly asked the prosecutor why Hamidullin wasn't treated as a prisoner of war.
The Russian military veteran was convicted of leading a Taliban attack on U.S. forces and sentenced to life in prison.
