Appeals court upholds 25-year sentence for ex-Beale Air Force Base staff sergeant

An Air Force appeals court this week upheld the 25-year sentence for a former Beale Air Force Base staff sergeant convicted of child molestation after he claimed he was entitled to a sentence reduction.

Willie J. Holt III, convicted in 2015, alleged he was held in "filthy" conditions in a county jail after his conviction before he was transferred to a military detention facility.

Holt's "complaints can be summarized this way: the civilian confinement facility's standard conditions, under which he was confined, did not meet his personal standards," the appeals court said. "Such assertions do not warrant the extraordinary use of our ... power to grant sentence relief."

Holt was convicted of two specifications of aggravated sexual contact with a child, two specifications of sexual assault of a child and two specifications of sexual abuse of a child.

"Rather than treating (the victim) as the 11-to-14 year-old child she was, he decided to use her to gratify his sexual desires over a period of years. Appellant's misconduct was both recurring and deeply destructive," the appeals court said.

Holt was sentenced to a dishonorable discharge, confinement for 25 years, forfeiture of all pay and allowances, and reduction to the grade of E-1.

Following his sentence, the Appeal-Democrat reported Holt was housed in the Sutter County Jail. The seven-page opinion from the Air Force Court of Criminal Appeals did not identify the county jail.

Holt spent 36 days in the civilian jail before his transfer to a military facility. Prior to his trial, he had surgery on his lower leg.

In his appeal, Holt contended "he was isolated, for no stated reason, in the maximum security section of the facility where he was permitted only one hour per day of free time. Appellant also claims the 'filthy' conditions within his cell, his inability to clean his wounds, and the lack of timely medical care caused a surgical incision to become infected," the appeals court said.

In an affidavit quoted in the opinion, Holt said his stay in the county jail was "psychologically traumatic and overwhelming. It was made worse by the fact that I had no idea why I was being held in this manner, when it would end, and when I would be transferred to a military facility, where I expected I would not be held in isolation."

In its opinion, the appeals court said Holt was treated no differently than the other inmates in the county jail and was "transported out of the civilian facility to receive medical care consistent with the advice of the medical staff. Appellant was returned to the facility after his medical appointments."

The appeals court, in rejecting Holt's request to reduce his sentence to 20 years, said "only in very rare circumstances do we anticipate exercising our ... authority to grant sentence relief based upon conditions of post-trial confinement when there is no violation of the Eighth Amendment."

