Apartment complex to pay over lease provisions targeting military

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: April 7, 2017
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An apartment complex near Joint Base Lewis-McChord has agreed to pay more than $16,000 over illegal lease provisions that targeted military service members.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the agreement Wednesday with CTL Management of Portland, Oregon. The company manages a University Place apartment complex that is home to dozens of service members.
Ferguson said the company included illegal addendums on more than 220 leases that required tenants to forfeit rent concessions if they terminated their leases early because deployment or change of station.
CTL agreed to refund $6,000 in rental concessions to 34 service members who had to cancel apartment leases due to military service. The company will also pay $10,360 in attorney costs and fees.
In the agreement signed March 30, CLT did not admit to violations but agreed to the settlement to avoid further controversy and expense.
