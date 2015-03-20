Another reason to avoid COVID-19: Your favorite foods may start smelling, tasting bad

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

MACKINAW, Ill. (Tribune News Service) — Everyone by now knows that COVID-19 can cause a loss of taste and smell, but fewer know that it can also make things smell and taste really, really bad.

Mackinaw resident Shelly Shore Forrest is hoping to get the word out to others who may be suffering with the strange symptom, which is called parosmia. It can be a distressing surprise.

"I picked up my device and Googled, so I found out pretty quickly that I wasn't alone and wasn't crazy," said Forrest. "There were all these other people having this experience, but most of us feel like there was no warning, no heads up, like 'Hey, this might happen." Nobody tells us it's gonna turn into this terrible thing."

While the complete loss of taste and smell definitely presents challenges, parosmia may be even more distressing because the new odors can be so strong they induce nausea, said Forrest. Even cooking smells in the house can cause distress.

"My daughter makes coffee in the morning, and the smell of that lingers in the house and it's a horrible smell — it's like living next door to a toxic waste plant," she said.

Like many COVID-19 patients, Forrest lost her sense of taste and smell after being diagnosed in December. After recovering from the infection, her sense of smell eventually returned and everything seemed fine. Then one day she noticed something strange.

"Frequently, when I come home for lunch, I'll slice up a red bell pepper and I'll have that with something else," said Forrest. "That was probably the trigger food that woke me up to what was going on — it tasted burned and moldy."

The weeks since her symptoms appeared have been a bit of a struggle for Forrest. She quit eating red bell peppers, something she loves, and she's also had difficulty with other foods. Coffee, onions and garlic, chocolate, peanuts and peanut butter, and all types of meat have taken on noxious odors and flavors. Even scented products such as shampoo and toothpaste had become problematic.

"I've switched to using baking soda to brush my teeth and peroxide to rinse with just because the taste of normal toothpaste hit my sinuses almost like ammonia," she said. "It's pretty strong, like if you've ever opened a bottle of ammonia, that vapor just kind of hits you, that's what toothpaste was like."

Parosmia and anosmia, the complete loss of taste and smell, are not unique to COVID-19. Other viruses can tamper with those senses, as do sinus infections, certain drugs, and brain tumors, according to WebMD. But COVID-19 has put a new spotlight on the condition, and information about COVID-related parosmia is just now starting to come out.

"It's more debilitating in some ways than loss of smell," said Richard Doty, director of the University of Pennsylvania's Smell and Taste Center, according to the Washington Post. Smell distortions can make common food and drinks revolting because flavor is tied to a sense of smell. "Even water can become unpleasant."

Experts aren't sure why parosmia occurs. One theory is that as smell receptors recover after an infection, they connect to the brain in new or incomplete ways, causing the patient to sense smells differently. And no one knows how many COVID 19 patients are affected by smell disruptions. Anosmia appears to be fairly common — one survey suggested 25% of COVID patients, according to WebMD — while a questionnaire published in Chemical Senses found that about 7 percent of 4,000 COVID patients surveyed reported experiencing parosmia.

Based on what she's read on the COVID-19 Anosmia/Parosmia Facebook page, Forrest believes COVID-19-induced parosmia is affecting a lot of people.

"Several weeks ago, when I joined, they had 17,000 members, and now it's up to over 21.5 million. There is definitely a growing group of people who are struggling with this," she said.

Forrest became a member of the Facebook page shortly after her symptoms began, and the support and advice she's received from other members has helped a lot. She's also gotten a lot of support from her family and friends, but some people are not as fortunate.

"I have seen a lot of people who are just really struggling mentally with this. It can be socially isolating," said Forrest. "They don't want to have meals with other people because they might gag or react to things. My family is wonderfully supportive, they don't think I'm crazy, but there are other people whose families are like 'I'm over this.' They are frustrated with them or think they are being selfish if they don't want to go out to eat or cook. It can be really hard to cook something that is going to create this smell in your house that you then have to live with."

Six weeks into her bought with parosmia, Forrest has no idea when it's going to end. She's reassured that some of her Facebook friends have left the forum as symptoms have eased, but there are others who have been suffering for a long time.

"A number of people on that group have been dealing with this literally for six to eight months or more."

