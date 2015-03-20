Anniston Army Depot holds Veterans Day celebration

Hector Lopez said he joined the U.S. Army at 28 because he wanted to serve, just as many in his family had.

Lopez, 58, standing inside the gym at the Anniston Army Depot on Thursday for the depot’s annual Veterans Day celebration, said he’d re-enlist if he could.

“It was my duty, and basically my honor,” Lopez said, to serve for 23 years, continuing his family’s tradition of military service.

Lopez, now a civilian worker at the depot, served in Germany, Guatemala, Afghanistan and Kuwait. His son, also Hector Lopez, 23, is a student at Jacksonville State University and has re-enlisted in the Army Reserve.

Asked if he worries about his son, with the many active conflicts globally, Lopez said he doesn’t.

“If the call comes, he’ll be there. Just like everybody else,” Lopez said.

The walls inside the gym were lined with photos of servicemen and women, from eras and battlefields reaching back to World War I. While Veterans Day isn’t until Nov. 11, the depot holds the celebration early as workers there are given the federal holiday off.

There were more than 388,000 veterans living in Alabama in 2015, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Just more than 7 percent were women.

Among them was Cheryl Swain, a retired Navy chief who works in production engineering at the depot. She said her decision to serve in the military broadened her life.

“I just wanted to serve my country,” Swain said. “I joined the Navy when I was 17, so this was something exciting for me. It taught me how to be a better person.”

Her mother wasn’t sure about her decision to enlist at first, Swain said, but she came around after seeing her daughter’s persistence and desire to serve.

“Now she’s happy that I did, because it opened a lot of doors for me,” Swain said. “I wouldn’t do anything different.”

With the presidential election just five days away, Swain declined to comment on who she may vote for, but said support for veterans is an important issue for her.

Swain said she hopes whoever becomes the next president will be more understanding of the policies that affect veterans.

“Whether in far-away lands or at home station, our veterans live uncommon lives under a common banner,” said Army Col. Martine Kidd, commander of the depot and the main speaker at the event. “With a love of country and service to their fellow man.”

Kidd said that since the end of World War I, called the war to end all wars, we still find ourselves in conflicts.

“Since then we’ve witnessed another world war, the Korean War and Vietnam conflict, a cold-war arms race followed by the first Gulf War and now, the global war on terrorism,” Kidd said.

All throughout the nation’s history, in those times of conflict, Kidd said, veterans kept faith with Americans, kept the country free and helped it keep faith with the rest of the world.



———

©2016 The Anniston Star (Anniston, Ala.)

Visit The Anniston Star (Anniston, Ala.) at www.annistonstar.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.