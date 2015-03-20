Anniston Army Depot decommissioning Lance missiles after decades of history

Workers pulled the missile into a cinderblock building at the Anniston Army Depot on a rolling dolly Wednesday.

The Army-green 20-foot-long Lance missile, serial No. 4666, had been at the depot before, back in 1979, when workers gave it a fresh paint job. It visited Anniston again during the 1980s and 1990s, according to the maintenance log that’s been with the missile since it was made, some time in the late 1960s or early 1970s.

In the years after its creation the missile may have traveled with thousands of others owned by the U.S. and NATO allies to Europe, but its traveling days are over. The missile is one of more than 40 that will be decommissioned at the depot in the coming months.

Jason Bell, test engineer at the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center in Huntsville, said the center did similarly last year, decommissioning 27 Lance missiles in Huntsville. Bell discussed the process as workers pulled another Lance out of its protective case, readying it for disassembly.

The equipment used in Huntsville was shipped to Anniston, Bell said, where workers with the Huntsville-based Engineering Research and Consulting began in October disassembling the more than 40 Lance missiles stored at the Anniston Munitions Center.

The Lance’s liquid propulsion system uses chemicals which ignite when combined. Workers wear respirators while disassembling and draining the liquid-fueled weapons, which do not have warheads attached, Bell said.

Working at a rate of about two missiles a week, it will take until the spring to get through Anniston’s batch of missiles.

Design of the Lance system began in the 1950s and the mobile field artillery missiles were deployed in 1972 as a short- to medium-range missile capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional explosive warheads. Stockpiled during the Cold War, the Lance fell out of active service use in 1992, according to the Army.

Lance missiles were used as targets for newer missile systems for several years, Bell said, but that demand too fell away.

Workers at the munitions center in October 2014 discovered one of the missiles being stored there had leaked one of the two liquids. Other missiles were later found to show signs of leakage as well.

Alan Rosser, chief of the maintenance division at the Anniston Munitions Center, said Wednesday that the missiles were designed to be stored long-term, but that inhibitors in the corrosive liquids broke down over time, which resulted in the leaks.

Once drained from the missiles the two liquids are stored separately at the center, then shipped to a permitted hazardous waste facility, Rosser said.

“Everything has a shelf life,” Bell said, adding that the Army uses very little liquid propellant in missiles today, preferring solid fuels that are easier to transport and store.

Radioactive reputation

The Lance became synonymous with heated debates during the 1970s and 80s over the Pentagon's construction of a new kind of radioactive bomb made to be used on the missiles.

In 1977 The Washington Post broke a story that the Pentagon had made and deployed a “neutron enhanced radiation warhead” for the Lance missile. Such warheads were designed to kill people primarily through radiation and not by explosion and heat.

The Post continued to report on what is commonly called the neutron bomb, leading to protests in Europe and debates in Congress and NATO, according to a report in 1983 by the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and cited by the Washington Post in a 1984 article.

President Jimmy Carter in 1978 postponed production of the neutron warheads. President Ronald Reagan in 1981 restarted production of the neutron warhead for the Lance, called the W70. The W70 was retired from the U.S. Army in the 1990s and the last warhead was dismantled in 2011.

Anniston’s Lance history

In 1966 the federal government approved $1 million to build a Lance missile support facility at the Anniston Army Depot to fuel and refurbish the missiles. In 1971 the depot received a $14.1 million contract to do just that, according to The Star’s archives.

In May 1969 Lance missiles were pulled by truck down Noble Street for the Armed Forces Day parade.

Anniston’s history with the Lance missile hasn’t always been a smooth ride, however.

The Army in 1977 stopped the practice of sending safety personnel with crews transporting freshly fueled Lance missiles from the Anniston Army Depot to other states. The lack of safety precautions concerned some depot employees and other officials, according to the archives.

On July 6, 1988, more than a dozen daycare students in Bynum were evacuated after a truck leaving the depot overturned while trying to turn around, spilling four Lance missiles onto the ground. The spill left the missiles “slightly damaged” according to the archives, but no one was hurt.

The missiles had been refurbished at the depot and were on their way to Sunny Point, N.C., to be shipped to Europe, according to the archives.

———

©2017 The Anniston Star (Anniston, Ala.)

Visit The Anniston Star (Anniston, Ala.) at www.annistonstar.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.