Anchorage Assembly passes ban on pot discounts for active military members
By DEVIN KELLY | Alaska Dispatch News, Anchorage | Published: February 15, 2017
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Tribune News Service) — Anchorage pot shops are now barred from offering discounts to active members of the U.S. military as long as buying pot jeopardizes a servicemember's job through an ordinance passed by the Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday night.
The sponsor of the measure, Assembly member Forrest Dunbar, an attorney and officer in the Alaska Army National Guard, said his goal was protecting troops.
Though no Anchorage shops have indicated plans to offer discounts, Dunbar said he'd fielded plenty of confused questions as a judge advocate about the conflict between state and federal laws on pot.
The vote was 8-3, with Assembly members Patrick Flynn, Amy Demboski and Bill Evans casting "no" votes. Flynn, Demboski and Evans all said they found the measure too paternalistic.
Servicemembers know the rules, said Evans, who served as a paratrooper in the Army. Federal law forbids active-duty service members from consuming or possessing marijuana.
"If they would be swayed from that by a discount at a marijuana store in order to risk their career, they probably should be weeded out anyway," Evans said, to a few chuckles.
Dunbar's ordinance is a broad ban on offering or advertising discounts on pot products for active-duty soldiers in Anchorage, including glass pipes or other paraphernalia. Discounts could still be offered to military veterans.
The prohibition would end if the federal government decides to allow troops to use cannabis without the threat of being kicked out.
Alaska legalized recreational use of marijuana in 2015, but consumption of the drug by military servicemembers is prohibited. U.S. Army Alaska has restricted soldiers from attending any events involving promotion of the use of marijuana or hemp, including all fairs, festivals and conventions.
NATIONAL INSTITUTE ON DRUG ABUSE
