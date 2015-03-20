An Army veteran was shot to death. Deputies who killed him are in the clear.

Grand juries have cleared two Mississippi deputies in the shooting death of an Army veteran at a St. Martin hotel.

Deputy Jonathan Blakeney and Sgt. Mike Nutefall were involved in the May shooting death of Christian Bowman, 23. Bowman was shot in a hotel room. A Jackson County grand jury cleared them.

Nutefall was also cleared in another unrelated shooting from an October high-speed chase.

Army veteran killed

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted an independent probe of Bowman’s fatal shooting.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies shot Bowman after he became “aggressively combative toward the officer.”

One deputy and Bowman fought, Ezell had said, and another deputy arrived to try to help “subdue” Bowman.

Ezell said the fight escalated until one of the deputies shot Bowman.

In the grand jury report on the shooting, there is no information that sheds any light on the events that night.

The sheriff initially said deputies had gone to the hotel to investigate a drug-related incident, but later said the incident also involved a taxi-cab complaint.

A mother’s questions

Bowman’s mother, Sherry Bowman, questioned early on why deputies had to kill her son.

In an interview with the Sun Herald last year, she said a witness provided her with graphic details of the fatal shooting. She said he had been “brutally” beaten before he was shot to death.

She said a witness in the room when the fight took place had described deputies hitting him with their heavy-duty flashlights, and “beating him in the face, they were punching him, kicking him, then took their pistols out, was pistol-whipping him.”

She had said she also learned her son had been asleep when deputies came into the room and he was likely confused.

She said she had one question she wanted authorities to answer.

“I don’t understand why they would beat him and then shoot him. They had Tasers, for God’s sake.”

She has hired an attorney to represent her regarding her son’s death.

