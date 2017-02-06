Amputee from Maine participating in Super Bowl ceremony

Wounded warriors and pararescuemen Staff Sgt. August O’Neill, right, and Staff Sgt. Nick Robillard prepare to deliver the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program flag during the opening ceremony of the 2016 U.S. Air Force Trials at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 26, 2016. O’Neill is training to recertify for duty as a pararescueman after the loss of his leg due to wounds suffered in Afghanistan.

PORTLAND, Maine — A U.S. Air Force amputee from Maine is participating in the Super Bowl pre-game festivities in Houston.

WCSH-TV reports that Staff Sgt. August Ramon O'Neill, of Stonington, is running the flag out onto the field in front of the Atlanta Falcons.

The station says O'Neill is the first above-the-knee amputee U.S. Air Force Pararescue to be accepted back to full duty after such an injury.

Pararescue specialists are tasked with rescuing and recovering personnel, and that's what O'Neill was doing when he was injured in Afghanistan.

His mother, Deborah Alley, says it's been a big week for her son, who was invited to take a backseat ride with the Air Force Thunderbirds.