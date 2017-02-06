Amputee from Maine participating in Super Bowl ceremony
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 6, 2017
PORTLAND, Maine — A U.S. Air Force amputee from Maine is participating in the Super Bowl pre-game festivities in Houston.
WCSH-TV reports that Staff Sgt. August Ramon O'Neill, of Stonington, is running the flag out onto the field in front of the Atlanta Falcons.
The station says O'Neill is the first above-the-knee amputee U.S. Air Force Pararescue to be accepted back to full duty after such an injury.
Pararescue specialists are tasked with rescuing and recovering personnel, and that's what O'Neill was doing when he was injured in Afghanistan.
His mother, Deborah Alley, says it's been a big week for her son, who was invited to take a backseat ride with the Air Force Thunderbirds.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy investigating unit's display of Trump flag
Rex Tillerson sworn in as President Donald Trump's secretary of state
Smith: Trump hiring freeze hurts military maintainers around the country
US-led coalition: Tough fight ahead to retake western Mosul
2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed, suspect in custody
Car bombs, civilians will complicate fight to free western Mosul