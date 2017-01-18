Among last-minute orders, Obama commutes ex-soldier's death sentence

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — Among a last-minute flurry of orders, President Barack Obama on Tuesday issued 64 pardons and commuted sentences for 209 people, including the death sentence of Dwight J. Loving.

Since taking office, Obama has commuted prison sentences for 1,385 people, more than any other president and more than the last 12 presidents combined, according to the White House. Most of the commutations and pardons were for inmates held for decades.

Loving, a former Army private convicted of killing two taxicab drivers in 1988, had his sentence commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Now 47, the former Fort Hood soldier was sentenced in 1996 on two counts of premeditated murder and one count of attempted murder, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Army Pvt. Christopher Fay, 20, a 13th Corps Support Command soldier and part-time Killeen cab driver, and retired Master Sgt. Bobby Sharbino, 44, were found dead in their taxis on Dec. 12 and 13th from gunshot wounds. Howard Harrison 28, another cab driver was injured when he struggled with Loving in his cab, the newspaper reported. Harrison managed to escape after knocking the gun from Loving’s hand.

Loving is one of six military inmates on death row at Fort Leavenworth. The military carried out its last execution in 1961.

