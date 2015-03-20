'American Idol' star finds new calling helping veterans in Texas

One of the River Region’s brightest singing talents is making a Texas-sized move, all in the name of helping traumatized and wounded veterans.

Slapout resident Jessica Meuse, who caught the nation’s attention in 2012 on "The Voice" and in 2014 by making it to fourth place on “American Idol," is leaving Alabama for a new role in the Lone Survivor Foundation, headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Terry Jung, executive director for the foundation, confirmed the hire and said he looks forward to having Meuse work directly with him in Houston.

“She’s going to be doing a dual role, being the assistant coordinator of the development department, helping us do some fundraising, and also serving as my assistant,” Jung said.

Meuse, who is actually a native of Texas, said the job will be similar to what she already does promoting her music.

“It’s a lot of phone calls. A lot of networking. Talking with people,” she said. "Of course, I’m going to represent the foundation in whatever I do, whether I’m at the job or not. Even when I’m doing my shows, I’m probably going to talk to people about it, because I believe in it.”

Jung said the foundation conducts therapeutic and wellness retreats for combat veterans and their families that are suffering from either post-traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma or continuing chronic pain resulting from military service.

He said Meuse has a strong personality and a passion for what the foundation stands for. “There was an immediate connection,” Jung said.

Meuse said taking the job is something she had a gut feeling about.

“There have been too many coincidences for it to just be a coincidence,” she said. “It’s been a very divine thing. I know that God is at work doing something."

She’ll be moving to Texas during the first week of January, and will start her new job the week after. “I’m really excited," she said. "I’m a little scared, but I think if I wasn’t scared that I’m not doing something right.”

Ironically, the leap into a new career came about from a singing gig with the Texas Frog Festival in Crystal Beach, Texas. It’s a huge two-day festival that benefits the Lone Survivor Foundation’s Crystal Beach treatment facility.

Meuse said she bonded people from the foundation through the festival, and told them she would be willing to move if there was any opportunity to join them.

“I believe that she saw that we’re a pretty hard-working group or people that really do what we say and really help veterans out,” Jung said. “I think that really struck a chord with her for various personal reasons, and I personally saw a dedication on her part. She’s got a great following too, which is good for us to reach into that fanbase. We’re always doing events that I think will be some opportunities to stretch herself also."

The chance to sing and do work to help veterans struck a personal chord with Meuse. “I mean, I’ll always play my music. I have to play my music. But I want to do more,” she said. "I’ve always wanted to do more. I’ve always wanted to associate with good causes that I believe in. Especially after what my mom went through.”

Her mom, Sheila Meuse, is a former assistant director at the Central Alabama VA. She was one of two whistleblowers who alerted the public to the long wait times veterans were facing for medical care at CAVHCS. In March of 2015, the Montgomery Advertiser spoke with her for a story about how whistleblowers said they were being punished for going public with their concerns.

Jessica Meuse said her mother retired from CAVHCS, and these days works in real estate. "She speaks up for what she thinks is right,” she said. "She’s a lot like me.”

On top of the big move, Jessica Meuse's music career continues. She said music is engrained into her soul and that she could never give it up. In fact, she’s going into the studio to work on her new EP, which will likely be released in early 2017.

On Saturday, Jessica Meuse will perform in the Andalusia Christmas Celebration at 5 p.m., and on Tuesday at 7 p.m. she will be in Birmingham at Moonlight on the Mountain.

“I’m not canceling shows,” she said. "I’m definitely going to do both, but my heart is with everything that I’m doing right now."

Before she leaves, her fans will have a chance to catch a special online show “Christmas with Jess” planned for Dec. 24. She’s going to be playing Christmas tunes and several new songs, and plans on doing a Q&A at the end of the show. Tickets to the online show are “pay what you can” and are available online.

"I’m really doing that because I know that not everyone has somebody for Christmas,” Jessica Meuse said. “I know that people get lonely … I like to be there, and I’m going to chat with my fans, and make sure everyone is having a good Christmas if they want to join in and watch.”

She said she is very grateful for everyone who has supported her, both in and outside of the music world.

After the move to Texas, don’t be surprised to still see her around home in Elmore County occasionally.

“I’ve learned that the world is small, and you can get anywhere in a day,” she said. “This isn’t far. Ten hours in a car driving out, that’s nothing. Two hours in a plane, that’s nothing. I’m definitely going to be visiting. My family is here. This is where my roots are. But I’m ready to expand and see what I can do to make the world better."



