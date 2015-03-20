AM General partnering with Army on autonomous vehicle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — AM General is partnering with the U.S. Tank Automotive Research Development and Engineering Center to develop and test a self-driving vehicle for transporting troops and equipment within U.S. military facilities.

Testing is expected to begin this spring at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., the South Bend, Ind.-based vehicle maker announced in a press release Wednesday.

The project is part of the Applied Robotics for Installations and Base Operations initiative, which allows current civilian robotics technology to be examined in vehicles in semi-controlled environments with restricted roads, predefined routes and restrictive operations.

Using the MV-1, a wheelchair-accessible van manufactured in Mishawaka, testing will focus on vehicle safety, performance and reliability; acceptance of robotic technologies by users and nonusers; time and money savings; energy efficiency; and navigation and mapping ability.

AM General could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

In a statement, company Executive Vice President Kevin Rahrig said, “The American-made AM General vehicle is ideally suited for this initiative which will demonstrate the ability to augment the academy’s existing transportation system, which consists of a 24/7 shuttle service transporting cadets and other military personnel to/or from the academy hospital.”

“Imagine what having a fully autonomous wheelchair accessible vehicle would mean to individuals with disabilities. This partnership with the Army could be the first step in transforming transportation for millions of people,” Rahrig said.

“The West Point demonstration uses AM General’s vehicle to not only demonstrate an autonomy kit, but to highlight the idea of robotics for military and civilian use,” said Alex Jimenez, project leader for the ARIBO initiative.

“The best robotic systems in the world will not find traction until users are comfortable with the systems,” Jimenez said. “West Point is a prime location to address the acceptance aspect of robotics by having future Army leaders see and experience these robotics first hand.”

