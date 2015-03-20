Allegiant Air now offering free services to military

Military personnel will now be receiving some services for free when they fly Allegiant, according to a recent announcement from the airline.

Under the “Allegiant Honors” program, U.S. active duty, retired and reserve military members and their dependents are eligible for free services.

This includes up to three pieces of checked baggage, one carry-on bag, one pet in cabin, courtesy boarding pass printing at the airport and free seat assignments, pending availability, according to the release. In addition, active duty military may board flights with priority boarding at no charge, and will not be charged a change or cancellation fee due to a change in orders.

All optional items and services will be added to itinerary at the airport — eligible individuals should reserve in person with valid military I.D. Those who have paid for items which qualify for a military waiver may visit the airport ticket counter for a refund of eligible fees.

A complete list of services, as well as eligibility and ID requirements, may be accessed at Allegiant.com/military-discount.

The Las Vegas-based company has 80 aircraft and more than 300 routes across the country, according to its release.

