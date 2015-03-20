Alaska governor introduces bill to comply with Real ID Act

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker signs the Alaska Code of Military Justice, into law during a ceremony at the Delaney Park Strip located in downtown Anchorage, Aug. 6, 2016.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Tribune News Service) — Gov. Bill Walker introduced legislation on Monday that would bring the state in compliance with the Real ID Act and prevent travel restrictions on Alaskans.

The Alaska Legislature passed a law in 2008 forbidding state funds to go toward implementing the federal law, which changes requirements for identification cards like driver's licenses.

Passed by Congress in 2005, the law is designed to strengthen national security. Some states pushed back against it, citing privacy concerns.

Walker noted in an announcement that the federal government has started enforcing the law, and if action is not taken residents risk being unable to enter military bases or go through airport security without a passport or another federally issued identification.

The governor worked with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to stave off the requirements of the law several times, but the agency said it would no longer grant further extensions.

"Since the implementation of the Real ID Act began earlier this year, we have worked with federal officials to extend compliance of the law in Alaska. That was only a stopgap measure, and it is critical that we establish a permanent solution to this problem," Walker said.

Thousands of Alaskans who work in federal facilities and on military bases will be impacted by the changes. Walker said his legislation aims to address that problem while accommodating those who do not want a Real ID card.

If Walker's bill fails to pass, Alaskans will lose the privileges provided by state-issued IDs starting in January 2018.

