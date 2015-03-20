Alabama state lawmakers unite to support military aid bills

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — Democrats and Republicans stood shoulder to shoulder Wednesday at the Alabama Capitol building to pledge their support for a package of bills meant to make life easier for members of the military statewide.

The bills would address a range of potential problems for those who serve. That includes making it easier for military spouses to get a job in a new community and allowing military dependents to qualify for in-state college tuition.

The package includes a variety of issues focused on education, employment and quality of life. Those ideas came from a state commission that was formed in 2011 with the goal of helping to protect military bases and jobs here.

"As a career serviceman, I can tell you that whenever a military family receives a new assignment the first thing they do is they do their research on the place that they’re going to," said state Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, who served for 42 years. "… Dissatisfaction in these areas makes its way up through the ranks very quickly usually to the top brass where the decisions are made. And these are the people that decide whether military bases live or die."

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said about 13,000 Air Force workers and contractors work in Montgomery, a place where the military has an estimated $2.6 billion economic impact. Statewide, the military employs 210,000 people and pumps $21 billion into the economy each year.

It has poured more investment into the state in recent years. Montgomery was officially chosen as one of the homes of the F-35 fighter jet program in 2020, and Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville was chosen this year as the future home of US Space Command.

In supporting the legislative package, Reed said the area must provide the kind of quality of place that military families expect and deserve. "We are grateful for their service, and we don’t just want to say that in words. We want to match that in actions and in deeds," he said.

The package of bills breezed through the state senate with bipartisan support, and state House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Madison, said he expects it to quickly pass the House.

"In an era of such hyper partisanship we’re always able, when it comes down to doing this work, to find common ground. Immediately," said Rep. Kirk Hatcher, D-Montgomery.

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, a longtime advocate of the package, praised lawmakers and leaders of both parties for supporting the state's military.

"I think this right here is a great example of all Alabamians coming together," Ainsworth said. "It’s bipartisan and doing what’s best for our state. We’re united in our goal of making Alabama the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the country."

