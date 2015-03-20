Alabama National Guard company to deactivate after 64 years

Before an Alabama National Guard company turns 64 years old, it will deactivate on Saturday.

The Prattville-based 217th Military Police Company will no longer be an active unit following an official "casing of the colors" ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at Fort Taylor Harding armory in Montgomery.

Coming into service on Jan. 16, 1953, the unit has a long history in the area including a recent 303-day deployment to six different countries in the Middle East in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. They returned in March of last year.

Another group of 124 deployed from the 217th company was deployed in May 2015 on a nine-month deployment in support of troops in Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Jordan, where they continue to conduct customs boarder clearance under Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

That will come to an end as the 168 soldiers that make up the unit will be transferred to other units in the Alabama National Guard located around the state.

The deactivation of a unit, according to officials with the Alabama National Guard is a routine part of force structure adjustments.

While soldiers in the unit will move, the battalion headquarters that was over the unit will remain in Prattville. The armory that was previously occupied by the 217th is currently being renovated and will house the 231st Military Police Battalion.

The 217th was originally designated to the Alabama National Guard force structure as the 131st Medical Holding Company.

Over the years, the unit reorganized and changed unit names from the 131st Medical Holding Company. They became the 131st Medical Company; Headquarters and Service Company, 1320th Engineer Battalion; and the 2nd Howitzer Battalion, 203rd Artillery. This company was designated as the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 217th Military Police Company on Jan. 15, 1968.



