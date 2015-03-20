Alabama launches a new campaign to prevent veteran suicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — Gov. Kay Ivey and other state officials have announced a new campaign to prevent suicide by veterans, who statistics show are more at risk for suicide than non-veterans.

The campaign, called Alabama’s Challenge, is using public service announcements to raise awareness and partnerships to identify service members, veterans and their families who are struggling and connect them with the help they need.

“Once someone has served our great nation, we owe it to these great men and women to help them enter civilian life,” Ivey said. “I can think of no better way to say, ‘thank you for your service’ than ensuring these heroes and their families have access to mental health resources when in need.”

Ivey announced the program at the Capitol today along with Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis, state lawmakers, and others.

Alabama’s Challenge is a merger of two programs with overlapping purposes — the Alabama Task Force on Veterans’ Suicide and the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families.

The Legislature passed a resolution sponsored by Reps. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, and Ed Oliver, R-Dadeville, to align the programs. That followed a resolution by Rafferty in 2019 that set up the Alabama Task Force on Veterans’ Suicide.

Rafferty, a former Marine, said today he was encouraged by the momentum aimed at tackling the problem. Rafferty talked about his friend and fellow Marine John McGregor of Hoover, an Iraq war veteran who could not shake the PTSD and other problems that hounded him after his military service and took his own life four years ago.

“That pain, the loss, his family, friends, community, our state, can’t really be adequately described by the statistics,” Rafferty said.

He said there is an urgent need to spread the word that such tragedies don’t have to happen.

“Hang on. Talk to someone. Don’t be afraid to get help that you need. Because, like I said, we are here to listen,” Rafferty said.

Beverly Johnson, director of the substance abuse prevention office for the Alabama Department of Mental Health, said the agency is a partner with Alabama’s Challenge and is working to promote prevention and treatment and fight the stigma connected to mental illness.

ADVA Commissioner Davis said University of Alabama researcher Karl Hamner is compiling statistics that will be used to develop maps that will help Alabama’s Challenge target its efforts geographically and demographically.

Davis said he is worried that the COVID-19 pandemic has made the problem worse.

“We don’t have the statistics for that yet, but we’re worried about the social isolation,” Davis said. “We’ve heard anecdotal stories from veterans that the social isolation has driven up the stress.”

The ADVA is running public service announcements on television, radio, and YouTube encouraging veterans to reach out for help and urging friends and relatives to make sure they are not forgotten.

The Veterans Crisis Line is 800-272-8255.

Davis said the Alabama’s Challenge is just starting and that its effectiveness will depend on making sure people are paying attention and retain the message that everyone has a role in helping to solve the problem.

“We’ve got to evaluate, is the message is resonating?” Davis said. “Six months from now, will people remember those messages? That if nothing else, they can call the VA crisis line for immediate help. We’ve got a long way to go.”

