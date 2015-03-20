Alabama bar owners buy house for homeless veteran

After a stroke in January left him unable to work at a mechanic’s shop, Mark Holman lost the home in Jacksonville, Ala. where he’d lived six years.

The 55-year-old moved into the Salvation Army’s shelter in Anniston at $10 a night.

Six hundred dollars later, “my money ran out,” Holman, who served five years in the Navy, said recently.

He went from the shelter to a nearby vacant building, then to a wooded area in Saks. The spot, which he shared with another homeless man known as “Bing,” was not far from Blu’s Karaoke Bar on U.S. 431.

There, Holman met Cynthia and Daniel Mosley, the bar’s owners, when he stopped in to watch an Ole Miss football game.

“He came into the bar and ordered water,” Daniel Mosley remembered recently. He’d watched from the back of the bar as his wife and another bartender talked with Holman. The bartender eventually got her husband to bring the man dinner that night.

“That’s what got me started,” Mosley said by phone. He wondered what he could do to help Holman, who’d offered to wash the windows of his bar. Mosley put him to work.

Later, he started with a tent for the man. Then Mosley thought of something better: A house.

Holman disappeared for nearly a month, though, for surgery on his leg, he said.

When Mosley found him, Holman said he had news of a gift.

“He told me he’d bought a house for me, so I wouldn’t be cold no more,” Holman said recently at Mosley’s bar.

Mosley, a mechanic working at Pelham Range, traded a 1950s era Jeep, two motorcycles — things “sitting in my yard” — along with $1,000 for the small house in Anniston. Holman calls it his Christmas present.

“It needs work, but it’s my house,” he says.

“Now he’s got it all: Power, water, heat — a TV, DVD player and refrigerator,” Mosley said.

Holman has been able to sign up for food stamps using his new address. Mosley set up an online fundraiser to keep the man’s bills paid.

Meanwhile, Holman has an appointment with Veteran’s Affairs representatives Jan. 12 — his birthday. He hopes to get benefits for his time in the military.

He’s thankful for the Mosleys, true Americans — the “apple of my eyes,” he said.

For Daniel Mosley, getting Holman off the streets was a way to show “how easy it is to help someone.”

Holman says the help is keenly appreciated. Most people, he said, mocked him or ignored him when he was panhandling in the area — an embarrassing necessity to survive, he said.

He hopes to pay his benefactors back if he gets his benefits. In the meantime, more help would be welcome.

“If anybody wants to help get my bathroom or kitchen together, I don’t mind,” Holman said. “All’s I got is a toilet.”

The Mosleys hope to organize a New Year’s Eve motorcycle ride and party to benefit Holman. The ride starts noon on Saturday at the American Legion Post 155 on Beck Road in Eastaboga. It ends in Alexandria at the clubhouse of motorcycle group the Wingmen.



———

©2016 The Anniston Star (Anniston, Ala.)

Visit The Anniston Star (Anniston, Ala.) at www.annistonstar.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.