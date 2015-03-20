Airport shooting suspect ordered held without bond
By CURT ANDERSON | Associated Press | Published: January 17, 2017
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The man suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others at a Florida airport has been ordered held without bond.
During a Tuesday morning hearing in Fort Lauderdale, an FBI agent confirmed that the 9 mm gun used in the Jan. 6 shooting rampage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is the same weapon Anchorage, Alaska, police seized and later returned to 26-year-old Esteban Santiago last year.
The agent also testified that Santiago mentioned after the shooting that he was under government mind control. Later in the interview he claimed to have been inspired by Islamic State-related chatrooms and websites.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana Snow set a Jan. 30 arraignment hearing.
Santiago could get the death penalty if convicted of federal airport violence and firearms charges that resulted in death. He has yet to enter a plea.
